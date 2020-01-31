UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ringleader Of Bike Lifters ' Gang Held In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:22 PM

Ringleader of bike lifters ' gang held in Sukkur

Sukkur Police have held a ringleader of motorcycle lifters gang after an alleged police encounter in Kandara area of Sukkur, Sindh

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Sukkur Police have held a ringleader of motorcycle lifters gang after an alleged police encounter in Kandara area of Sukkur, Sindh.According to SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Sammon, mastermind of motorcycle thieves' gang was arrested in an injured condition after alleged police encounter.

Arms and ammunition along with 10 motorcycles have also been recovered from his possession.Suspect was wanted to police in different robbery, deceit and police encounters cases.Another accomplice of the suspect managed to escape from the scene during encounter.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Robbery Sukkur From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Democrats court Iowans ahead of vote, some stuck i ..

7 minutes ago

Five people killed in firing over old enmity in Sh ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan suspends flight operation to China amid c ..

7 seconds ago

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope Mission Comes to En ..

10 seconds ago

Plane With UK, Foreign Citizens Leaves China's Cor ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.