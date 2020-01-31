Ringleader of bike lifters ' gang held in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Sukkur Police have held a ringleader of motorcycle lifters gang after an alleged police encounter in Kandara area of Sukkur, Sindh.According to SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Sammon, mastermind of motorcycle thieves' gang was arrested in an injured condition after alleged police encounter.

Arms and ammunition along with 10 motorcycles have also been recovered from his possession.Suspect was wanted to police in different robbery, deceit and police encounters cases.Another accomplice of the suspect managed to escape from the scene during encounter.