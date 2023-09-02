Ringleader of dacoit gang killed in encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The ring leader of notorious inter-provincial dacoit gang was killed in an encounter here in the limits of Paharpur Police station on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the police received secret information about the presence of notorious inter-provincial dacoit gang in Tehsil Paharpur.

Following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team of Paharpur police led by SHO raided the site to arrest the said dacoit. The dacoit gang opened fire at police mobile when it reached at Khaki near Link road, Hafizabad.

The police forcefully retaliated the firing. As a result, a dacoit was killed who was identified as Fateh Ullah alias Fatehi son of Shaista Khan, a resident of Laar. The dacoit was wanted to Dera Ismail Khan and Punjab Police in several cases of robbery, dacoity, bike and mobile snatching.

Meanwhile, the other accomplice of the dacoit managed to escape by taking advantage of the forest.

The police started search operation in the area to arrest the second accomplice.