Ringleader Of Dacoits’ Gang Held With Stolen Mobiles, Cash
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested ring leader of a dacoits’ gang, involved in several cases of robberies recovering stolen mobile phones, Rs 300,000 cash and weapons from him.
According to police spokesman, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood taking notice of the multiple dacoity incidents in the city had directed the SDPO City for arrest of the culprits as soon as possible.
He said a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan traced the various dacoity cases happened in the jurisdictions of Cantt and City police stations and arrested ringleader of dacoits’ gang named Bilal son of Badi-u-Zaman, a resident of Tank.
The police also recovered eight mobile phones and Rs 300,000 cash snatched in four dacoity incidents took place in Cantt and City police stations. The police also recovered two pistols used in the crime from the arrested accused.
The police also taking steps for arrest of the other two members of the gang named Junaid son of Javed and Taib Ullah son of Latif, residents of Tank.
SDPO City Muhammad Adnan said that this gang was involved in several mobile snatching and other cases.
He said the protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of police which would be fulfilled at any cost.
APP/akt
