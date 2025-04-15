Ringleader Of Dacoits’ Gang Killed In Dera
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The district police claimed to have killed a ring-leader of a dacoits’ gang during an exchange of fire and recovered weapons from his possession, here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, on tip-off, the police team raided the dacoits’ hide-out and upon seeing the police party, the gang opened fire on them.
The police promptly and effectively retaliated the fire and as a result, the gang’ leader was killed.
However, two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.
During the operation, police recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from the slain suspect.
Quoting the DPO, he said that the slain dacoit was wanted by police in both Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts in connection with multiple robberies and criminal cases.
Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the two remaining criminals.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK and Pakistan join hands to support safe return and reintegration of migrants6 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases white paper on proposed mines, minerals bill 20256 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera6 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive16 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity16 minutes ago
-
Delegation of district press club South Waziristan, Upper meets DPO Tank16 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of financing Tobacco Control in KP26 minutes ago
-
Meeting on coordinated emergency response held26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 extinguishes fire26 minutes ago
-
PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature26 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured on minor dispute in Soon valley26 minutes ago