Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The district police claimed to have killed a ring-leader of a dacoits’ gang during an exchange of fire and recovered weapons from his possession, here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on tip-off, the police team raided the dacoits’ hide-out and upon seeing the police party, the gang opened fire on them.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated the fire and as a result, the gang’ leader was killed.

However, two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.

During the operation, police recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from the slain suspect.

Quoting the DPO, he said that the slain dacoit was wanted by police in both Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts in connection with multiple robberies and criminal cases.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the two remaining criminals.

