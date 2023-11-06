Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) During the ongoing drive against hoarding, the authorities here in a raid seized the stock of 12,000 Urea and 2,000 DAP fertilizers.

According to sources, Primahal Police and the Department of Agriculture jointly raided the warehouse of Shabir Traders, a private company in Pass Khanjawan and arrested dealer Farhan Shabbir and registered a case against him under the Punjab Fertilizer Control Order.

During the investigation, it was found that a huge amount of fertilizers disappeared from the warehouse and sales records were not available when requested. According to the Department of Agriculture, Farhan Shabbir is the head of fertilizer black marketers and is a ringleader of hoarders in the city.

