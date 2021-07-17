UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ringleader Of Ladi Gang Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

Ringleader of Ladi gang killed

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted an operation against Ladi gang in Kot Mubarak, Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted an operation against Ladi gang in Kot Mubarak, Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the CTD spokesman, ringleader of the gang, Khuda Bakhas, with his accompliceIsmael were killed during the operation. The accused was wanted in many cases, includingmurder, dacoity and others heinous crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan

