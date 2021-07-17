Ringleader of Ladi gang killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted an operation against Ladi gang in Kot Mubarak, Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the CTD spokesman, ringleader of the gang, Khuda Bakhas, with his accompliceIsmael were killed during the operation. The accused was wanted in many cases, includingmurder, dacoity and others heinous crimes.