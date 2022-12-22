UrduPoint.com

Ringleader Of Transformers Thieves Gang Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Ringleader of Transformers thieves gang held

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Makeen Police during its ongoing operations against thieves and dacoits arrested a ringleader of a thieves' gang involved in stealing Electricity transformers red-handed.

According to the police spokesman, in compliance with the special and strict instructions of District Police Officer South Waziristan Atiq Ullah Wazir, the crackdown against the thieves and drug dealers was underway.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police team led by Makeen Police SHO Farhan Ali established a blockade on Wana-Makeen road where a suspected Datson Dala was stopped. A stolen electricity transformer was recovered during the checking and accused Riaz khan son of Sher Ali Mehsud resident of Shamak Raghzai, Makeen was arrested.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused and launched an operation to arrest the other members of the gang.

The gang of thieves was allegedly involved in stealing electricity transformers from the area and had become a huge problem for people, police and WAPDA.

After hearing the news of the arrest of the ringleader, the local people came to the police station in large numbers to congratulate and thank the SHO.

The people of the area thanked the DPO and the Makeen police, saying, the Makeen police have lived up to the public's trust.

