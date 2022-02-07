RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif along with the Regional Information Officer (RIO), D.I. Khan, Sanaullah Bhetni visited South Waziristan based under-treatment journalist Javed Noor Wazir at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital on Monday to inquire about his health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif along with the Regional Information Officer (RIO), D.I. Khan, Sanaullah Bhetni visited South Waziristan based under-treatment journalist Javed Noor Wazir at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital on Monday to inquire about his health.

The RIO D.I. Khan on behalf of the Special Assistant on Information and Public Relations presented a bouquet of flowers to ailing Javed Noor Wazir and also prayed for his early recovery.

Earlier, on hearing about the ailment of the journalist Javed Noor Wazir, the special assistant contacted the concerned hospital with immediate effect and issued directives for provision of better treatment, medicines and look after to him.

It is worth mentioning here that the South Waziristan based journalist Javed Noor Wazir is suffering from a cardiovascular disease and is under-treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, D.I. Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the RIO D.I. Khan said that journalist Javed Noor Wazir has rendered matchless services in journalism and has done positive journalism.

He further said that on the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM, the management of the hospital has been directed for provision of full medical treatment facilities to the concerned patient.