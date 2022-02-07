UrduPoint.com

RIO Dera Inquired After Health Of Ailing Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:36 PM

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif along with the Regional Information Officer (RIO), D.I. Khan, Sanaullah Bhetni visited South Waziristan based under-treatment journalist Javed Noor Wazir at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital on Monday to inquire about his health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif along with the Regional Information Officer (RIO), D.I. Khan, Sanaullah Bhetni visited South Waziristan based under-treatment journalist Javed Noor Wazir at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital on Monday to inquire about his health.

The RIO D.I. Khan on behalf of the Special Assistant on Information and Public Relations presented a bouquet of flowers to ailing Javed Noor Wazir and also prayed for his early recovery.

Earlier, on hearing about the ailment of the journalist Javed Noor Wazir, the special assistant contacted the concerned hospital with immediate effect and issued directives for provision of better treatment, medicines and look after to him.

It is worth mentioning here that the South Waziristan based journalist Javed Noor Wazir is suffering from a cardiovascular disease and is under-treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, D.I. Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the RIO D.I. Khan said that journalist Javed Noor Wazir has rendered matchless services in journalism and has done positive journalism.

He further said that on the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM, the management of the hospital has been directed for provision of full medical treatment facilities to the concerned patient.

Related Topics

Hearing South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mufti From

Recent Stories

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visi ..

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visit: Awan

6 minutes ago
 Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah ..

Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah issues

6 minutes ago
 South African Presidency Releases Report on Govern ..

South African Presidency Releases Report on Government's Response to July 2021 U ..

8 minutes ago
 Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

8 minutes ago
 Macron Discussed Visits to Russia, Ukraine on Call ..

Macron Discussed Visits to Russia, Ukraine on Call With Biden - Envoy to US

8 minutes ago
 Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format Duri ..

Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format During Russia, Ukraine Trips - Env ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>