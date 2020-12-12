UrduPoint.com
RIO Urges Parents To Vaccinate Their Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

Regional Information Officer (RIO) Sanaullah Bhatni Saturday said that all parents should vaccinate all their children up to the age of five years during every anti-polio campaign so that to get rid of this crippling virus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Information Officer (RIO) Sanaullah Bhatni Saturday said that all parents should vaccinate all their children up to the age of five years during every anti-polio campaign so that to get rid of this crippling virus.

He expressed these views during his address as a special guest at a meeting held at a hotel in collaboration with UNICEF in connection with the orientation of journalists on polio eradication.

"Let us also join the ranks of the countries that have already succeeded in getting rid of this crippling virus while ensuring permanent eradication of this crippling virus," he added.

Dr. Fahim Wazir, Deputy District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Abbas Sherani and a large number of journalists participated.

Regional Information Officer Sanaullah Bhatni said that anti-polio has become a challenge for Pakistan and its complete eradication is a matter of time.

Speaking on the occasion, other speakers, Tariq Habib, Dr. Fahim Wazir and Deputy District Health Officer Tank Dr. Abbas Sherani said that the government is taking various measures and other concerned departments for polio and efforts are being made day and night to eradicate polio. Therefore, the parents should also go door to door and cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

He further said that the role of journalists is very important in guiding the people and urged upon the parents to vaccinate their children for polio virus.

