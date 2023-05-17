UrduPoint.com

Rioters Not Worthy Of Mercy: PPP

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Rioters not worthy of mercy: PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said the rioters who attacked the military installations and martyrs' memorials are not worthy of mercy.

He was addressing the party leaders and workers on the occasion of his arrival at the Central Secretariat here on Wednesday.

He said that the PTI was suffering from disintegration due to its anarchic ideology.

He said that no one would be allowed to play with the integrity and security of Pakistan.

