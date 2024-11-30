Open Menu

Riots Case: ATC Grants Police 5-day Remand Of 145 Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted the police a five-day physical remand of 145 accused involved in protest and riot in Islamabad.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra announced the decision regarding the physical remand of 170 accused.

The accused were produced before the court wherein the police requested the judge to grant their physical remand to investigation regarding the riots in Federal capital.

After hearing arguments, the court granted the police five-day remand of 145 accused and extended four-day custody of 17 persons. The court sent eight accused to jail till December 10, for identification.

The Khanna Police Station has registered a case against PTI’s activists regarding the matter.

