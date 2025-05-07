Riphah Healthcare Services stands united with armed forces of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In the wake of the current national security challenges, Riphah Healthcare Services (RHS) reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and the resilient people of our nation.

As Pakistan navigates through this critical time, RHS stands ready to fulfill its duty as a committed healthcare provider and national institution, said a press release on Wednesday.

“We salute the courage and dedication of our armed forces who selflessly defend the sovereignty of Pakistan,” said Mr. Asadullah Khan, Executive Director, Riphah Healthcare Services. “RHS is prepared to mobilize its entire healthcare infrastructure to respond swiftly to any emergency medical needs that may emerge during this critical period.”

All RHS hospitals and healthcare facilities across Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on high alert and fully equipped to deliver emergency medical support, trauma care, and critical healthcare services.

Our medical teams are prepared to serve both civilian and military personnel, and we stand ready to collaborate with government and defense authorities for national medical relief efforts.

“As a healthcare institution rooted in the values of service, compassion, and national duty, RHS reaffirms its commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our armed forces and fellow citizens,” stated Prof. Dr. Omer Awab Khan, Director Teaching Hospital, Riphah Healthcare Services. “We pray for peace, but are prepared to serve in all circumstances.”

Riphah Healthcare Services remains steadfast in its mission to provide reliable, ethical, and responsive medical care—in times of peace and crisis alike.

May Allah protect Pakistan and grant strength to those defending its honor.