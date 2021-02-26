UrduPoint.com
Riphah International University Launched Book On COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:09 PM

Riphah Institute of Public Policy, constituent institution of Riphah International University in collaboration with Institute of Research Promotion, University of Sialkot, Center of Policy Analysis and Development and Bahria University, Karachi launched a book on COVID-19 at Riphah International University Islamabad Campus on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):Riphah Institute of Public Policy, constituent institution of Riphah International University in collaboration with Institute of Research Promotion, University of Sialkot, Center of Policy Analysis and Development and Bahria University, Karachi launched a book on COVID-19 at Riphah International University Islamabad Campus on Friday.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan was the guest speaker of the book launching ceremony.

He appreciated the university, authors, publishers and editors for this very effective and fruitful guideline for the nation. He further emphasized, the current outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the lives of the World including Pakistan.

This has changed the paradigm in terms of socio-economic fabric of the society and thinking pattern.

The efforts and services of the educational community in the Covid-19 are highly commendable.

The book was written after more than 45 on-line technical sessions on; agriculture, CPEC, education, Economic Growth, health, SMEs, Businesses, FDI-Remittances, Employment, Services sector, Technologies, Blue economy, coexistence patterns and role of leadership.

The speakers of the session were belongs to various professional background Academics, Scientists, Social scientists, experts, practitioners, Government representative, private sector(industries) and civil society in pursuance of Triple Helix model.

The authors of book were including Urooj Ijaz, Hassan Daud, Kashif Zaheer Kamboh and Mr Faisal Sultan Qadri. Whereas Prof. Dr. Rashid Aftab, Rahmat Ullah and Yasir Ammar were the editor of the book.

