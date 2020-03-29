Riphah International University launches Virtual learning program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :In the current scenario of a global outbreak of novel coronavirus, Riphah International University has launched the Virtual learning program for their students.

Riphah International University has taken measures to continue academic activities during this pandemic, a press release on Sunday said.

In the leadership of Respected Chancellor, Hassan Muhammad Khan, University has started the initiative of digital classrooms. Virtual Learning education program called Moellim which has enormous features with a full-fledge virtual classroom.

Students and teacher can easily interact with each other.

Teachers can design the course work whereas the students can easily submit their assignments.

Riphah has successfully trained all the faculty members for the implementation of Digital classes. Lectures related to all fields of study will be delivered online until the end of this pandemic.

Riphah also owns a digital library where students can access the books for their course material through this program..