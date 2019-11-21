UrduPoint.com
Riphah International University To Hold 14th Convocation From November 23-24

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:35 PM

Riphah International University to hold 14th Convocation from November 23-24

Riphah International University will hold its 14th Convocation from November 23-24 (Saturday and Sunday) at Jinnah Convention Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Riphah International University will hold its 14th Convocation from November 23-24 (Saturday and Sunday) at Jinnah Convention Centre.

More than 1400 graduates and postgraduates and PhD students of the university will be awarded degrees at the convocation. The students belonged to various faculties including Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Computing, Social Sciences and Humanities, Basic Sciences, Media Science, Systems Engineering and Public Policy.

Around 29 Zulfiqar Gold Medals and 70 Chancellor Gold Medals will be awarded to the graduates and postgraduates for obtaining top positions in the examinations and securing distinction for their best performance in the academic field in various disciplines, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Riphah International University is chartered by the Federal Government in 2002.�The President of Pakistan is the patron of the university and Hassan Muhammad Khan is the chancellor of the university. The university was founded by renowned medical educationist late Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan. Renowned educationist and scholar Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad is the founding vice chancellor.

