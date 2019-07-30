UrduPoint.com
Riphah Int'l University, IdeaGist Sign MoU For Entrepreneurs' Access To Foreign Investors

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Riphah Int'l University, IdeaGist sign MoU for entrepreneurs' access to foreign investors

Riphah International University (RIU) and IdeaGist, an exclusive digital platform of Prime Minister's Start-up Pakistan Programme has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the country's entrepreneurs for having access to foreign investors.

Both the signatories would create a mechanism to market the country's youth potential in global markets through the exposure of innovations, skills, techniques and inventions, a press release received here said on Tuesday.

Both, IdeaGist and RIU Officials have agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions in medical.

MoU between IdeaGist and Riphah International University would unlock the start-up potential through digitally augmenting the capacity throughout the country.

Vice Chancellor RIU, Dr Anis Ahmed said the IdeaGist financial commitment to develop start up ecosystem in Pakistan would help around 1 million students to learn about starting their own businesses.

It would focus on the development and application of emerging technologies through entrepreneurial ventures.

Founder Chief Executive IdeaGist, Hassan Syed said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had compelled him to invest in Pakistan for the development of start-up ecosystem and to provide personalized opportunities to the youth.

On last Saturday, Hassan announced to support Prime Minister's vision on entrepreneurship and innovation in emerging technologies by increasing IdeaGist's technology investment from US$ 55 million to $100 million.

