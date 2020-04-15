UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riphah MaxHealth Launched E-Doctor Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Riphah MaxHealth launched e-Doctor services

Riphah MaxHealth on Wednesday launched e-doctor services during this COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate the patients as it is unsafe for them to visit hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Riphah MaxHealth on Wednesday launched e-doctor services during this COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate the patients as it is unsafe for them to visit hospital.

The patients from anywhere in Pakistan can consult doctors online through appointment at 033-11-000-999, a press release said.

The patients can get audio/video consultation with top specialists in Pakistan. Riphah MaxHealth e-Doctor services was inaugurated by Hassan Muhammad Khan Chairman, Riphah Group along with Asadullah Khan Executive Director, Riphah Group, Dr.

Omer Awab Vice Principal Clinical, Taufeeq Mukhtar CEO, Riphah Maxhealth Hospital and Dr. Yousaf Siddiqui Director Marketing, Riphah Group.

Hassan Muhammad Khan shared that more than 400,000 patients had trusted us which affirmed people trust on Riphah Maxhealth.He also announced that Riphah Maxhealth e-Doctor services would be free for the patients till 30th April as Riphah contribution in the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit April From Top

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Mil ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

1 hour ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

1 hour ago

IMF cautions renewed social unrest possible amid p ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.