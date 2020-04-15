Riphah MaxHealth launched e-Doctor services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Riphah MaxHealth on Wednesday launched e-doctor services during this COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate the patients as it is unsafe for them to visit hospital.

The patients from anywhere in Pakistan can consult doctors online through appointment at 033-11-000-999, a press release said.

The patients can get audio/video consultation with top specialists in Pakistan. Riphah MaxHealth e-Doctor services was inaugurated by Hassan Muhammad Khan Chairman, Riphah Group along with Asadullah Khan Executive Director, Riphah Group, Dr.

Omer Awab Vice Principal Clinical, Taufeeq Mukhtar CEO, Riphah Maxhealth Hospital and Dr. Yousaf Siddiqui Director Marketing, Riphah Group.

Hassan Muhammad Khan shared that more than 400,000 patients had trusted us which affirmed people trust on Riphah Maxhealth.He also announced that Riphah Maxhealth e-Doctor services would be free for the patients till 30th April as Riphah contribution in the pandemic.