Riphah University holds women walk

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Riphah International University Thursday organized a women walk followed by the seminar at Rawalpindi, Campus with the theme "My Protection, My Dignity, My Family".

Speaking as chief guest Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Women Trust Kousar Cheema inaugurated the event and spoke about the situation and the role of women in Pakistan.

She said women's were pride of nations instead of a burden and we should promote the true picture of Pakistani women on the media and other platforms.

Riphah Tarbiyah Department Director Dr Kausar Firdous said we would not allow to portray our bad image on the media and society.

The students made posters and handmade pictures regarding women protection and their love for family. They were holding playcards with the slogans - All women are Queen in islam, I love my Family, Family is a ladder to success, Family System is the Best, No Security without Family.

At the closing of ceremony, all the guests praised the efforts of the female students for their creative posters.