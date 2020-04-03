UrduPoint.com
Riphah University Launches COVID-19 Helpline

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Riphah University launches COVID-19 Helpline

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Riphah University International Islamabad has launched "COVID-19 Helpline".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :During this COVID-19 pandemic, Riphah University International Islamabad has launched "COVID-19 Helpline".

According to an announcement on Friday, it was stated that well trained experts will facilitate the callers free of cost.

People can dial 033-11-000-999 from any part of the country and get information regarding COVID-19.

Under the leadership of Hassan Muhammad Khan Managing Trustee, Riphah has taken the lead in this moment of need and standing beside the government and people of Pakistan.

Riphah group has always played an instrumental role with such initiatives to contribute for the homeland, he added.

Executive Director Riphah Asadullah Khan advised Covid-19 Helpline team and Riphah healthcare workers to go an extra mile to serve people.

