Riphah University opens its first ever female campus in Gulberg Green

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Riphah International University(RIU) organized a Campus Round-up tour for the public of twin cities on Sunday for its newly constructed, purpose-built campus in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

A large number of parents and students visited the first-ever female campus made by Riphah International University in twin cities, this initiative will contribute to women's empowerment by transforming them into professionals embedded with the true spirit of islam and high moral values.

During the event, female students and their parents were presented with the campus facilities, distinguished programs, and modern medical equipment which can shape the student's educational experience and future prospects.

In the event, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Riphah International University, Dr. Yawar Hayat, addressed the audience regarding the vision and mission of University behind this new initiative.

He said that this All-Female is a part of a national effort to change people's opinion regarding university education for women and the inculcation of Islamic ethical values in the University's environment.

The Director Campus, Dr. Asghar Khan shed light on the importance of the need for the All-female Campus in Islamabad. He said that Riphah International University believes in female empowerment in alignment with the Islamic ideology so, they recognize their social responsibility as a Pakistani woman and excel in every field of life.

The participants appreciated Riphah International University for their efforts in narrowing down the opportunity gap for Pakistani female students by providing them with up-to-date educational experience in an Islamic environment.

In this event, the official food partner and famous fest food brand "Cheezious" offered food for the participants and distributed their discount vouchers for female students.