Riphah International University, Islamabad and Universitas Islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta Indonesia have jointly organized 7th International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Riphah International University, Islamabad and Universitas islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta Indonesia have jointly organized 7th International Conference on Medical education (ICME) 2021.

The theme of the conference was "Excellence in Health Profession Education; through globalization and collaboration".

More than 300 research papers presented and around 500 delegates from all over the world participated in the conference. Around 40 world-renowned medical educationists graced the event and shared their experiences during various scientific sessions at the conference.

Wiryono Raharjo Arch, PhD, Vice-Rector at Universitas Islam Indonesia and Hassan Muhammad Khan Chancellor Riphah International University were the guests of honor in the Opening Ceremony of the virtual conference.

In the closing ceremony, Dr. Umatul Khoiriyah, Chairperson Organizing Committee (Indonesia) awarded certificates to 20 best presenters.

Dr.H. Iwang Yusuf,M.Si., Dean at Sultan Agung Islamic university announced in the closing ceremony that the next ICME 2023 would be jointly organized by Sultan Agung Islamic university and Riphah International University in Indonesia.

In the closing session, Prof. Rahila Yasmeen, Dean Riphah academy of Research and Education thanked all speakers, delegates and committee members.