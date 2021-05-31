UrduPoint.com
Riphah University Organizes 3rd Int'l E-Conference On Rehabilitation Sciences

Mon 31st May 2021

Riphah University organizes 3rd Int'l E-Conference on Rehabilitation Sciences

Riphah International University (RIU) organized a 3rd International 3D E-Conference on Rehabilitation Sciences, to provide a platform for sharing innovative evidence-based research and ideas to enhance current clinical practices and pave way for future endeavors

The three-day virtual conference was held from May 27 to 30. Provincial Minister for Higher education Punjab Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfaraz was the chief guest of the inaugural session while Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission was guest of honor.

More than 1500 rehabilitation professionals across the globe and eminent keynote speakers from the USA, Australia, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, UK, Iran, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan threw light on the key areas of evidence-based research in rehabilitation sciences The theme of the Conference was "Innovations in rehabilitation technology and research." Prof. Dr. Ola Grimsby discussed current research and clinical outcomes on the effects of high-velocity short amplitude thrust techniques on inhibition and facilitation of motor reflexes.

Prof.

Dr. Anja Lowit highlighted the quality of life of patients with motor speech disorders and stressed upon the International Classification Model, participation and psychological impact following dysarthria, especially the patients with Parkinson's disease.

Prof. Dr. Lori Marie Walton illuminated the Impact of toxic stress on maternal and fetal cognitive and the importance of maternal health and PT rehabilitation, Health-related quality of life for global, vulnerable populations of women and children. Prof. Dr. Denise Taylor described the use of NMES and FES in rehabilitation.

Prof Dr. Charlotte Hager spoke about the assessment of sensorimotor control and consequences after a ligament injury, a neglected part of the rehabilitation training in our part of the country.

Prof Dr. Habiba Thawer explained the efficacy and effectiveness of tele-rehab and its impact on patient care in the context of the current pandemic while describing the utilization of tele-rehabilitation and its beneficial effects on patients.

Prof Dr. Anderson Oliveira spoke about the high-density EMG in dynamic contractions and its perspectives in neurorehabilitation.

