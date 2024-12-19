Riphah University Students Attend CTP Open Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) More than 60 students and teachers of Riphah International University on Thursday attended an open day ceremony at the City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters Rawalpindi.
City Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, speaking on the occasion, said the purpose of Open Day was to make the public, particularly the youth, aware of the working and services of the institution.
The students could help create further awareness about traffic rules among the society, she added.
The CTO urged the participants of the Open Day to present suggestions to reform the force.
She said due to the coherent strategy pursued by the City Traffic Police during the last three months, traffic flow on the city roads had improved a lot, with 270 congestion points reduced to only 90.
“ A crackdown is also underway against illegal parking and indiscriminate action is being taken against vehicles obstructing the flow of traffic,” she added.
The students later took a round of different sections, including the licensing branch, and also took part in the live broadcast of 88.6 FM. Various students showed interest in getting motorcycle licenses.
