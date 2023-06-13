RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

Resident Inspectors (RIs) of schools and colleges have been asked to ensure their presence in both sessions of the ongoing examination of Ist year under BISE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Resident Inspectors (RIs) of schools and colleges have been asked to ensure their presence in both sessions of the ongoing examination of Ist year under BISE.

An official source of BISE said on Tuesday that the decision has been made in a meeting chaired by the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE), Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, DPI Colleges South Punjab, Dr Farid Sharif and attended by controllers of examinations.

He stated that RIs have been reminded to be present in the centers till the closing of paper and sealing of answer books.

The source noted that they should collect mobile phones from the supervisory staff and class-IV employees working at the centers.

The sealed question paper must be examined carefully and signed before opening, he said and added that CEOs of District Education Authorities and Deputy Director colleges Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal have been conveyed the instructions in black and white for strict implementation, the source concluded.