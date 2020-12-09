Risalpur factory manufactures 102 new locomotives since 1993

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur has manufactured 102 new locomotives at a cost Rs 18.155 billion which includes foreign exchange of Rs. 12.339 billion since 1993.

The factory's up-gradation plan would be executed in the forthcoming manufacturing plan of locomotives as per requirement of Pakistan Railways, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the feasibility study of the up-gradation of Locomotives Factory, Risalpur was under process and would be completed as soon as possible.

The official said that it was incorrect that the factory was in dilapidated condition as it commissioned in 1992 and fully equipped to undertake manufacturing and fabrication work of locomotives and rolling stock.

He said that 26 locomotives have been rehabilitated at a cost of Rs. 63.485 million. 242 old accidental locomotives have been repaired at a cost of Rs. 525.069 million in the factory.

Giving details about the projects executed by the factory, he said that since January 2014, around 133 locomotives have been purchased (58 Chinese & 75 USA) at the cost of $116.

85 million and 273.772 million respectively.

He said that it was incorrect that no new projects for manufacturing of Railway engines have been given to the said factory since 2014, adding that five new ZCU-30 locomotives were manufactured from September, 2014 to March, 2015.

The official said that 440 High Capacity Hopper Freight Wagons have been manufactured since December 2016 to December 2017 at Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

He said that major repair of 18 diesel electric locomotives of HBU/PHA-20, GMU/GMCU and age-30 classes, and complete fabrication of 33 HBU/PHA-20 Class of diesel electric locomotives under SR-100 (N) project was in progress.

The official said that manufacturing of 1,800 diesel spares parts per month for Pakistan Railways, amounting to Rs.120.00 million per annum was being done regularly while repairing of 36 economy class coaches and rehabilitation of 200 BG-64 bogies for coaches were in hand.

\395