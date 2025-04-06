Rise and Shine Girls Education Network calls upon KP govt for improved Education budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Rise & Shine Girls Education Leadership Network, in collaboration with Blue Veins and the Pakistan Education Champion Network, called upon the KP government to step up and demonstrate real commitment to girls’ education by increasing the education budget and formally including girls in the pre-budget planning process.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the Network mentioned that despite repeated promises and some progress over the years, budgetary shortfalls and a lack of inclusive planning continue to hinder efforts to provide quality education to girls in the province.

Many schools still suffer from broken infrastructure, a shortage of qualified teachers, a lack of essential learning materials, and unsafe environments – all of which have a disproportionate impact on girls, especially at girls' secondary education.

These gaps in the system have contributed to rising dropout rates and a persistent gender gap in literacy, it added

Pakistan has pledged, both under its Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4) commitments and international education agreements, to allocate at least 4% of its GDP to education. However, current allocations remain far below this benchmark, and the consequences are visible on the ground.

“Budgeting for education isn’t just a financial exercise – it’s a responsibility. The absence of girls’ voices in these discussions leads to policies that often miss the mark. We need to change that,” said Qamar Naseem, Program Manager, Blue Veins and Malala Fund Education Champion. “Girls know best what barriers they face, and their participation in shaping solutions is not optional—it’s essential.

”

The network urges the government to increase the education budget with dedicated funding streams for girls’ education, including investments in safe school infrastructure, transportation, gender-sensitive training for teachers, scholarships, and sanitation facilities. But funding alone isn’t enough. Girls must be given a seat at the table to influence the very policies and priorities that shape their futures.

Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, a child rights expert and member of the Child Rights Movement KP, emphasized: “It’s time we recognize girls as key stakeholders. When we talk about rights, we must also talk about their right to be heard in decisions that directly impact their education, safety, and future opportunities.”

The organizations also stressed the importance of accountability mechanisms to ensure transparency in how the education budget is spent, especially for girls’ programming. Without clear reporting and oversight, even well-intentioned policies can falter.

Ms. Maham Nafees from the Rise & Shine Network added, “We’re not asking for favors. We’re demanding what is just and necessary. Girls deserve an education system that listens to them, plans with them, and works for them.”

The Alliance demands that the KP government must take urgent and concrete steps to strengthen its commitment to education by increasing the overall education budget and progressively moving towards the 4% of GDP target, as per Pakistan’s international obligations. Within this expanded budget, a fair and dedicated share must be allocated specifically for girls’ education to address the long-standing disparities in access, infrastructure, and quality.