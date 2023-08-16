'Rise and Shine Young Girls' Education Network' launched in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Blue Veins, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with Pakistan Education Champion Network (PECN), has launched the "Rise & Shine Girls Education Leadership Network" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the network has been formed to empower and strengthen girls' leadership to champion the issue of girls' education in KP and enable girls' voices to better frame concerns related to education at relevant forums and raise voices for furthering a movement on girls' access to quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The comprehensive training was provided to the young members of the network to equip them with essential interpersonal skills, public speaking and communication tools, ensuring that their voices resonate on pivotal issues related to girls' education.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins and Co-Convener of Pakistan Education, fervently voiced this sentiment, stating, girls' leadership is the cornerstone of progress.

Empowering girls and young women to take on leadership roles is not only crucial for their individual growth but also plays a decisive role in community and societal advancement.

When girls lead, they pave the way for policies and decisions that are more inclusive and equitable." Maham Nafes, a young participant, shared her uplifting experience: "This training has been an eye-opener.

It made me realize that we, as girls, have the strength and capability to uplift our status in society. By standing up for our rights and focusing on our education, we can become the leaders of tomorrow." "Rise & Shine Girls Education Network" seeks to establish a robust and enduring network of girls who can collaboratively spearhead a movement.

This movement will focus on ensuring access to quality education for girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the importance of girls being at the forefront of such endeavors.

Sana Ahmad Coordinator of Child Rights Movement (CRM) KP said, leadership, at its core, is about guiding, influencing, and inspiring others. When we discuss girls' leadership specifically, we're touching on a transformative power that carries profound implications for societies at large. That was why cultivating and supporting girls' leadership is essential.