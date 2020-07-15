UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rise In Gold Prices May Affect Wedding Season

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:32 PM

Rise in gold prices may affect wedding season

The current record rise in gold prices would badly affect the wedding season amid COVID-19 pandemic restriction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The current record rise in gold prices would badly affect the wedding season amid COVID-19 pandemic restriction. Most of the people have delayed wedding ceremonies due to COVID-19 pandemic and closure of wedding halls, said Saima Khan a local resident at G-11, adding that now abrupt increase in gold prices would be an additional problem for people.

She said the tradition of gifting the gold ornaments to daughters on their wedding is centuries' old.

According to Sarafa Market, the per tola gold rate in Pakistan as on Wednesday was Rs.

113225, while the Gold rate for 10 grams was Rs 97175.

The gold rates may be different in every city of the country.

An office-bearer of Sarafa baazar said that Karachi is the main and leading hub of gold market and for gold rates thus every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price rates.

He said the gold prices risen due to an increase occurred in the international bullion price.

"COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the world due to which investors are investing in gold" he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Marriage Bullion Price Hub Saima Khan May Gold Market

Recent Stories

Loadshedding continues in Karachi despite govt’s ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saudi Spac ..

20 minutes ago

DC reviews locust attack situation

2 seconds ago

Pak ODI Captain Babar meets eight-year-old fan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.