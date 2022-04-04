Rise in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded in Ramzan

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The prices of vegetables and fruits have recorded upward trend in prices during the holy month of Ramzan as comparison to earlier prices of these items.

According to reports, tomatoes were being sold out at Rs 100 to 110 per kilogram before the starting of the holy month of Ramzan while now its price had jumped to Rs 200 per kg.

Onion that was being sold out at Rs 40 per kg now reached at Rs 60 per kg.

Earlier, lemon was being sold out at Rs 150 per kg, of which price has doubled to Rs 300 per kg.

Green beans has surged from Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg while capsicum from Rs 80 to Rs 150 per kg.

Price of Spinach has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kg.

Earlier, Melon was being sold at Rs 75 per kg which now has been sold out at Rs 100 per kg.

Price of strawberry has surged from Rs 150 to Rs 300 per kg and price of Banana from Rs 100 to Rs 160 per dozen.

Price of Guava has also been doubled as it jumped from Rs 50 to 100 per kg.