Rise In Rare Indus Dolphin Number Propitious, Signifies Thriving Ecosystem: Sherry Rehman
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday hailed the increase in the number of Rare Indus Dolphin as a propitious development signifying thriving ecosystem in the Indus Delta.
The Senate Standing Committee Chair welcomed the increase in the number of Indus Dolphin (Bhulan), the world's rarest mammal in a press statement received here.
Senator Sherry Rehman said the concerned government agencies and private organizations had an important role in the conservation and breeding of the Indus dolphin.
"In 2001, the number of Indus dolphins was only 965, which has increased to 2,100 according to the 2021 survey. The increase in the number of Indus dolphins is a sign of the improvement of the Indus River's ecosystem. According to the 1879 survey, the number of Indus dolphins in the Indus River was 10,000," she said.
Unfortunately, she said due to the construction of barrages, human activities, river pollution and other reasons, their numbers had drastically decreased.
However, the positive change in the number of Bhulan in the Indus River was a good example of joint conservation efforts, she said, adding, "it is proved that together we can conserve our natural resources."
Sherry Rehman said that she had launched the Living Indus project in 2022, which included the enhancement and conservation of the Indus River ecosystem and watershed. "Serious steps are needed to protect the Indus dolphin. It is also important to raise public awareness and provide environmental education in local communities so that people understand the importance of Bhulan and contribute to their conservation," she said.
