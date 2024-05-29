Rise In Temperature Increases Skin-related Disease
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Due to temperature increased and heat wave going in the city,the skin-related disease cases are also increased.
According to dermatologist Dr Abid Umar,the citizens should follow the guidelines of the health department to protect themselves from the heatstroke and skin dryness problems.
He said that citizen should avoid going out in peak sun hours,Cleanse,tone and moisturize your skin and wear a sun block that suits you.
Explaining best practices for hydrating the skin during extreme heat, the dermatologist said drinking fluids and consuming antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables could keep the skin healthy while applying aloe vera-based products could help soothe irritated skin.
Excessive sunlight had different effects on the heat tended to make the skin produce more oil, leading to breakouts and shininess for people with oily skin and dehydration, flakiness and increased sensitivity for those with dry skin,Dr Abid Umar added.
Individuals with pre-existing skin conditions like eczema could face flare-ups during hot weather and citizens should keep their living spaces cool, wear loose clothes, use a humidifier, moisturize frequently,take cold showers and stay away from products containing alcohol, fragrances and chemicals,he added.
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise deptt offers civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative4 minutes ago
-
ASI shot dead14 minutes ago
-
BISE announces dates for practical papers44 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in injured condition44 minutes ago
-
LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in Kashmir54 minutes ago
-
Governor presides meeting to review progress on PSDP projects in Sindh1 hour ago
-
PO held in Khan Garh1 hour ago
-
DC directs for availability of Roti at Rs.131 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed, constable injured in police encounter1 hour ago
-
District Prison Health Council meets:1 hour ago
-
Inflation to come down gradually, drastic measures to cut high electricity prices soon : Dastgir2 hours ago
-
Acting president condoles over deaths in Washuk road accident2 hours ago