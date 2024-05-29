Open Menu

Rise In Temperature Increases Skin-related Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Rise in temperature increases skin-related disease

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Due to temperature increased and heat wave going in the city,the skin-related disease cases are also increased.

According to dermatologist Dr Abid Umar,the citizens should follow the guidelines of the health department to protect themselves from the heatstroke and skin dryness problems.

He said that citizen should avoid going out in peak sun hours,Cleanse,tone and moisturize your skin and wear a sun block that suits you.

Explaining best practices for hydrating the skin during extreme heat, the dermatologist said drinking fluids and consuming antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables could keep the skin healthy while applying aloe vera-based products could help soothe irritated skin.

Excessive sunlight had different effects on the heat tended to make the skin produce more oil, leading to breakouts and shininess for people with oily skin and dehydration, flakiness and increased sensitivity for those with dry skin,Dr Abid Umar added.

Individuals with pre-existing skin conditions like eczema could face flare-ups during hot weather and citizens should keep their living spaces cool, wear loose clothes, use a humidifier, moisturize frequently,take cold showers and stay away from products containing alcohol, fragrances and chemicals,he added.

