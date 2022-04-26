UrduPoint.com

Rise In Temperature â€“ NDMA Issues Heatwave Alert, Departments To Take Precautionary Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 11:24 AM

Owing to high pressure in upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26 Apr till 2 May 22 as predicted by Met department

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022) Owing to high pressure in upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26 Apr till 2 May 22 as predicted by Met department.

PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA and ICT administration have been directed to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centres.

PDMAs/ DDMAs have also been instructed to coordinate with relevant departments for issuance of necessary guidance to the
travelers regarding over pressure/heat in tyres, ensure agricultural/dairy farmers and cattle breeders are well informed of the situation and requirement of water.
General public is also advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight.

