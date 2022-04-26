UrduPoint.com

Rise In Temperature – NDMA Issues Heatwave Alert, Departments To Take Precautionary Measures

April 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Owing to high pressure in upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from April 26 till May 2, 2022 as predicted by Met department.

National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) has directed PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA and ICT administration to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centres, said a news release.

PDMAs/ DDMAs have also been instructed to coordinate with relevant departments for issuance of necessary guidance to the travelers regarding over pressure/heat in tyres, ensure agricultural/dairy farmers and cattle breeders are well informed of the situation and requirement of water.

General public is also advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight.

