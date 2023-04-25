UrduPoint.com

Rise In Temperature Predicted

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Rise in temperature predicted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met office on Tuesday recorded maximum temperature 38 degree Celsius and minimum 22 degree Celsius with forecasting rise in mercury level in coming days in the province.

According to Met spokesman, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry during next four to five days in most parts of the province including theprovincial capital with little rise in mercury level.

However, shower is likely by this weekend, which may drop the temperature.

Related Topics

Weather May

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

15 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

3 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.