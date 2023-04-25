Rise in temperature predicted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met office on Tuesday recorded maximum temperature 38 degree Celsius and minimum 22 degree Celsius with forecasting rise in mercury level in coming days in the province.

According to Met spokesman, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry during next four to five days in most parts of the province including theprovincial capital with little rise in mercury level.

However, shower is likely by this weekend, which may drop the temperature.