- Rise in violent incidents across border aims to derail Afghan peace process: ISPR DG
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border was meant to derail the Afghan peace process.
The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said Pakistan earnestly believed that both the countries deserved peace and progress. "Together we will defeat all spoilers," he added.\932