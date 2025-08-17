Rise Of Female Flour Power: Online Home Baking Empowers Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In recent years, a new trend has emerged in Pakistan, where women are leveraging the power of online baking to earn a living, pursue their passion, and connect with like-minded individuals.
The trend is not only empowering women financially but also providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity and skills.
From secret family recipes to Instagram sensations, online home baking has given women a platform to share their love of baking with the world.
With every batch of bread, cake, and pastry, they are not only satisfying their own creative cravings but also building a community and a business that brings them financial freedom and fulfillment.
A home baker Sehrish, who started her online baking business two years ago stated that "I was always passionate about baking, but after having kids, I had to take a break from my job. Online baking has given me the opportunity to work from home and earn a decent income. It's also allowed me to be my own boss and pursue my passion".
She added that many women in Pakistan are turning to online baking as a way to supplement their family's income, pursue their passion, and achieve financial independence.
She said that with the rise of social media, online marketplaces, and food delivery apps, it's easier than ever for women to showcase their baking skills and connect with potential customers.
"As a woman, it's not always easy to balance work and family responsibilities. Online baking has given me the flexibility to work from home and manage my own schedule. It's been a game-changer for my business and my family," she stated.
A happy customer Shaista said "I love buying baked goods online because I can choose from a wide variety of options and get them delivered right to my doorstep". .
"The quality is always top-notch, and the presentation is beautiful. I feel like I'm supporting women entrepreneurs, which is a great bonus,"she added.
She said that she always prefer ordering cakes online for kids' birthdays saying that everyone in family loves online baking as It's so convenient and it saves the hassle of going out to purchase a cake, and the cakes are always delicious and beautifully presented.
As the trend continues to grow, it's clear that online baking is more than just a hobby or a way to earn a living but it's a movement that's empowering women and providing them with new opportunities.
With the rise of digital platforms and social media, it's easier than ever for women to showcase their baking skills and connect with potential customers.
As the trend continues to evolve, it's likely that we will see more and more women turning to online baking as a way to take control of their lives and pursue their dreams.
