Rise Of Hindutva Terrorism Poses Grave Threat To India’s Minorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The rise of Hindutva ideology in India, promoted by the Bharatiya Janata Party led Modi regime, has been linked to a surge in religious extremism and terrorism.
According to Kashmir Media Service, political experts and civil rights activists, who wish to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals from the Hindutva regime, are sounding the alarm. They warn that the Hindutva ideology is being exploited to justify violence against religious minorities, particularly Muslims.
According to experts, the history of the BJP and other right-wing Hindu organizations is deeply rooted in violence and bigotry. Since coming to power, the BJP has unleashed violence against India’s religious minorities, with Sangh Parivar activists given a free hand to implement their Hindutva agenda.
“This is a form of religious terrorism, where the oppression of religious minorities is a practical manifestation of the Hindutva ideology,” says a political expert disclosing just last name as Ghatade.
“The world must come forward to confront Hindutva terrorism and hold the Indian government accountable for its role in promoting this ideology.
”
Civil rights activists are also concerned about the impact of Hindutva ideology on Indian society. “The BJP is working to make India a Hindu state where minorities will be forced to live as second-class citizens,” says a prominent activist.
“Hindutva activists are using violence to impose Hindu culture on religious minorities across India.”
The Indian government and judiciary have been shielding groups sympathetic to its Hindu-nationalist agenda. “This is a clear case of state-sponsored terrorism, where the government is using its power to promote a particular ideology and suppress dissent,” says a political analyst.
As the situation in India continues to deteriorate, experts and activists are calling for international intervention to stop the spread of Hindutva terrorism. “The world must come together to condemn this ideology and hold the Indian government accountable for its actions,” says a prominent expert.
