Rising begging trend in twin cities sparks concern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Beggars in the twin cities, particularly during Ramadan, are increasingly engaged in soliciting alms, causing annoyance to people, which is regarded as highly complex and demoralizing, Lehar Mirza, a support officer at Rawalpindi Police Station said on Sunday.

She noted that beggars seek money through methods that often lead to ridicule and scorn instead of opting for honest labor. This degrading way of earning is prevalent across societies.

Additionally, according to the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Pakistan is home to an estimated five to twenty-five million beggars, constituting approximately 2.

5 to 11 percent of the total population. Furthermore, around 1.2 million children are believed to reside on the streets of major urban centers in Pakistan.

She said that in developing countries like Pakistan, where unemployment rates are steadily increasing and poverty and inflation are significant issues, many people find begging to be a convenient option. She added that this social affliction has permeated throughout Pakistani society.