Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now support the lockdown and feel that it is a necessary measure for health and safety

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now support the lockdown and feel that it is a necessary measure for health and safety.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked “Some people support lockdowns and say it is important for health and others think lockdown is bad and should be reduced or removed.

To what extent do you support this lockdown?” In response, 74% said they highly/somewhat support the lockdown, 10% said they are neutral about it while 16% expressed that they are somewhat/highly unsupportive of the lockdown.