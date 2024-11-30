Open Menu

Rising Cases Of Hepatitis B & C Demand Immediate Attention: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rising cases of hepatitis B & C demand immediate attention: Experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The rapid increase in cases of hepatitis B and C in Pakistan has raised serious concerns, necessitating immediate measures to curb the spread of these diseases. Health experts have emphasized the importance of creating public awareness about hepatitis symptoms, H. pylori treatment, and preventive measures to combat the issue effectively.

These views were expressed by Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, during the inauguration of a Hepatitis B, C, and H. Pylori screening campaign organized by the Blood Donation Society of AMC on Saturday.

He highlighted the critical role of health professionals and medical students, calling them valuable assets to the nation. “It is essential for medical staff to remain healthy as they are responsible for treating patients. Doctors must take all necessary precautions, including undergoing blood screening twice a year,” he said.

He further stressed the need for increased efforts at the governmental level to prevent the spread of hepatitis and urged charitable organizations to play an active role in raising public awareness. “The growing prevalence of such diseases indicates a lack of awareness in society. We must educate citizens about hygiene and health principles to tackle this crisis,” he added.

The campaign aimed to promote early diagnosis and prevention of hepatitis and H. pylori. Professor Dr. Al-Fareed urged students to contribute positively by spreading awareness about healthy living practices among the public.

President of the Young Doctors Association, Dr. Haseeb Thind, along with Dr. Misbah Javed, Dr. Laila Shafiq, and other medical professionals, attended the event. Students Zayan Ansari, Rana Umar, and Rana Alian were also present to support the initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Young Event All Blood

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

4 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

17 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

17 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

17 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

17 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

17 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan