Rising Cases Of Hepatitis B & C Demand Immediate Attention: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The rapid increase in cases of hepatitis B and C in Pakistan has raised serious concerns, necessitating immediate measures to curb the spread of these diseases. Health experts have emphasized the importance of creating public awareness about hepatitis symptoms, H. pylori treatment, and preventive measures to combat the issue effectively.
These views were expressed by Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, during the inauguration of a Hepatitis B, C, and H. Pylori screening campaign organized by the Blood Donation Society of AMC on Saturday.
He highlighted the critical role of health professionals and medical students, calling them valuable assets to the nation. “It is essential for medical staff to remain healthy as they are responsible for treating patients. Doctors must take all necessary precautions, including undergoing blood screening twice a year,” he said.
He further stressed the need for increased efforts at the governmental level to prevent the spread of hepatitis and urged charitable organizations to play an active role in raising public awareness. “The growing prevalence of such diseases indicates a lack of awareness in society. We must educate citizens about hygiene and health principles to tackle this crisis,” he added.
The campaign aimed to promote early diagnosis and prevention of hepatitis and H. pylori. Professor Dr. Al-Fareed urged students to contribute positively by spreading awareness about healthy living practices among the public.
President of the Young Doctors Association, Dr. Haseeb Thind, along with Dr. Misbah Javed, Dr. Laila Shafiq, and other medical professionals, attended the event. Students Zayan Ansari, Rana Umar, and Rana Alian were also present to support the initiative.
