Rising Corona: Nishtar Hospital Raises 11 Ventilators For Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rising Corona: Nishtar Hospital raises 11 ventilators for patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Number of ventilators raised from 79 to 90 at Nishtar Hospital in wake of current situation of Covid-19 Nishtar Hospital Focal Person for Coronavirus, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Monday that corona management committee met under the chairmanship of Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan on the directions of NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed.

He ordered to fix the fault of dysfunctional ventilators on the war footings, the focal person maintained.

In charge gases was asked to ensure smooth supply of oxygen, he said and added that current situation of the gas provision was also reviewed.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) HoDs of chest, medicines, ICU and medical gases departments attended the meeting. It was briefed that there was no dearth of medicines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Nishtar Hospital.

