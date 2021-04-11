Rising COVID-19 cases over burdening health system: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that rise in positivity rate of COVID-19 had put immense pressure on the health system.

Strict measures would have to be taken to deal with the third wave of coronavirus, he said in a media statement issued here.

The Chief Minister said that ratio of positive cases of coronavirus in five cities of Punjab had been exceeded to 15 per cent, while in Lahore, COVID-19 rate was more than 19 per cent and occupancy rate of ventilators for coronavirus patients in public hospitals was almost touching the end in Lahore.

He mentioned that government was taking all possible measures and utilizing its all resources for theearly recovery of coronavirus patients. The people would have to be careful as the situation wasgetting worse, he said and added wearing face mask could prevent coronavirus.