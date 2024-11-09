Rising crime index in Islamabad questions police efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The tall claims of Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, face serious questions as 15 robberies and theft incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours, resulting in millions of rupees lost by residents of the capital.

Meanwhile, the other heinous crimes, including kidnapping, fraud and murder, persist as unresolved issues as the police force completely failed to secure the lives and property of the residents, official sources told APP while talking to APP on Saturday.

In the city known for its security and political prominence, only 15 incidents of robbery were formally recorded in the police system over the last day, a large number of other incidents were left unreported to show the minimal crime rate to the high-ups and aggrieved were left unattended. However, reports indicate that many cases remain unregistered, leaving victims without justice and the arrests for these incidents have been minimal, and the accused in these recent cases are yet to be detained. This inaction highlighted larger gaps in law enforcement, which is further compounded by the failure to address a backlog of over 7,000 wanted individuals.

The sources claimed that the much-publicized campaign against drug trafficking, dubbed “Nasha Ab Nahi” (No More Drugs), has also lost momentum.

Despite the campaign's aim to curb the drug trafficking in Islamabad, no significant arrests of major drug peddlers have been made, they added. A resident namely Fahad Khan of the vicinity told that the law enforcement efforts have largely targeted minor offenders, confiscating small amounts of narcotics.

In high-profile areas like the Red Zone and nearby neighborhoods, such as Noorpur Shahan and Bari Imam, drug distribution networks remain active, suggesting that influential suppliers are being overlooked, he added.

The sources said an incident involving a prominent drug dealer, Ejaz alias Jazi has raised further concerns.

Moreover, eight days ago, Jazi was arrested by Bari Imam outpost in-charge Jafar, however, allegations have surfaced that millions were taken as bribe to secure a lighter charge against him. It is alleged that Jazi’s case was reduced to minor offenses, and authorities seized two of his properties believed to be linked to illicit income.

The trafficking of drugs, including ice, heroin, and cocaine, continued to be reported in various sectors of the city. The police force, equipped with advanced tools like Safe City cameras, drones, and additional technology, appeared unable to address the issue comprehensively, sources added.

The city’s 29 police stations and the resources dedicated to law enforcement have not significantly impacted the crime rate or drug trade in Islamabad, they added.

As Islamabad’s residents grow frustrated with repeated incidents of crime and lack of accountability, questions arise about the effectiveness of the IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Ali Raza's leadership and the city’s law enforcement strategies.

The situation underscored the need for more transparent crime reporting and rigorous follow-up on pending cases to restore public confidence in the police.