Rising domestic violence cases abhorred as implementation of existing laws sought for prevention

(@FahadShabbir)

Representatives of active social welfare organizations of Balochistan, civil society and the Balochistan Bar Council expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of domestic violence in the province and demanded immediate action and easy access to justice for the victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Representatives of active social welfare organizations of Balochistan, civil society and the Balochistan Bar Council expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of domestic violence in the province and demanded immediate action and easy access to justice for the victims.

This was stated in a joint statement issued here on Tuesday by Forum for Dignity Initiatives Pakistan (FDIP) Executive Director Uzma Yaqoob, Aurat Foundation Balochistan Regional Director Alauddin Khilji and Balochistan Bar Council Executive Committee Chairman Rahab Khan Bledi Advocate.

They said that domestic violence was increasing in Balochistan which reflects the intolerance in the society.

In this regard, the government must take concrete steps by strictly implementing the existing laws against violence and bring the accused to justice so that such incidents can be prevented, they demanded.

Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob and Alauddin Khalji, resident director of Aurat Foundation, said that the Gender Desk established in the Central Police Office has to play a proactive role to resolve domestic violence incidents and such incidents should be handled by the IG Police Balochistan itself.

Balochistan Bar Council Chairman Executive Committee Rahab Khan Buledi said that domestic violence was becoming a serious situation and provincial government should take measures to prevent such incident through implementation of law saying that there was a need to provide quick and easy justice to the victims of such incidents.

Civil society organizations have condemned the murder of a wife by a husband in Quetta and the incident of violence against social worker Noor Jahan Memon of Usta Muhammad as domestic violence have demanded to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the area.

On the other hand, the Chairperson of the Commission on Status of Women in Balochistan, Fauzia Shaheen said that the increasing incidence of domestic violence in Balochistan was a matter of concern which requires joint measures to stop it.

She said that Bakhtawar, a victim of husband's violence in Naseerabad, got the help of the police to provide justice and now AIG Balochistan police has been contacted in the case of Noor Jahan Memon who was a social worker of Usta Muhammad.

The AIG has assured to take immediate steps for the justice of the victim woman, she noted.