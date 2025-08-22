Rising Enrollments Put Pressure On Capital’s Govt Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad's public schools are under growing strain due to rising enrollment from an increasing population and a preference for government schools, though officials acknowledge the challenge and cite ongoing efforts to expand facilities.
According to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), around 423 public schools and colleges cater to more than 200,000 students in the capital. With Islamabad’s population growing from about 800,000 in 1998 to more than 2 million by now, many classrooms now accommodate 40 or more students, against the international benchmark of 30 students per class.
Parents say the trend reflects both financial realities and trust in public institutions. “Private schools are charging up to Rs. 30,000 a month. For families like ours, government schools are the only choice. At least our children get proper teachers and basic facilities here,” said Nadeem Khan, a parent from G-9. Another parent, Saima Bibi from I-8, noted that while teachers are hardworking, overcrowded classrooms make it difficult for weaker students to receive adequate attention, urging authorities to open more sections in such schools.”
The government’s introduction of a school bus service under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme has also played a role in increased enrollments. In 2017, the FDE received 200 buses, with 70 handed over in the final tranche. Although some were initially idle due to staffing or budget gaps, over 90% have since been made functional, including a dedicated “Pink Bus Service” operating 22 buses specifically for the pick-and-drop of students and staff.
“Earlier, I could not afford daily transport for my children. Now, with the school bus, I send all three without worrying about safety or cost,” said Muhammad Imran, a father from Bhara Kahu.
Officials acknowledge that this boost in accessibility, which is a success in promoting attendance, has also indirectly added pressure on already crowded classrooms.
Government officials, however, emphasize that steps have been taken to address the situation. “The Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme has upgraded dozens of schools with new classrooms, labs, and furniture. The government is committed to ensuring every child in Islamabad gets quality education,” said the Government Educationist.
Teachers admit the challenge but note improvements. “We have more students in one room now, but conditions are far better than a few years ago. At least children have proper desks, electricity, and books. With more recruitment and classrooms, things will improve further,” said a senior teacher at a federal school in I-10.
Education experts call for long-term planning. According to them, “Overcrowding is a natural outcome of urban migration. Islamabad has the resources and governance structure to respond, but new schools and teacher appointments must keep pace with population growth,”.
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Education has urged the FDE to create additional classrooms in high-demand sectors and to recruit more teachers. Officials say proposals are being finalized to expand facilities in the next development cycle.
While rising enrollments continue to strain the system, Islamabad’s public schools remain a reliable option for thousands of families. Parents and teachers hope that with sustained government investment and planning, the capital can turn this challenge into an opportunity to strengthen its education system for the future.
