Rising incidents of dacoities spark fear among citizens in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In a harrowing week marked by a spate of dacoities, the citizens find themselves gripped by fear and insecurity as criminals run rampant, striking homes and businesses in different corners of Multan city and its suburbs.

The citizens demanded of government to take immediate action by taking steps to stop the un-ending crimes.

The Gulgasht Police Station precinct became a scene of distress for citizen Ali, who fell victim to the fearless actions of criminals. He was deprived of mobile phone and a substantial sum of Rs 54,000.

Mughees and Shoaib similarly found themselves targeted, stripped of their mobile phones and hefty sums totaling Rs 200,000 and Rs 155,000 respectively. Such incidents, once isolated, now appear to form a disturbing pattern of organized crime gripping the city.

In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of Alapa Police Station, the citizen Hamza's home was shattered as six armed dacoits stormed in, plundering gold ornaments and valuables worth Rs 2 million. The sheer audacity displayed by these criminals sends shockwaves through the community, amplifying concerns for safety and security among residents.

Meanwhile, the reach of criminal elements extended to Qadirpur Raan Police limits, where shopkeeper Shoukat fell prey to their nefarious designs, losing a substantial sum of Rs 400,000. Allah Rakha's unfortunate encounter saw him stripped of his motorcycle, in another incident. The onslaught continued unabated, with citizens Khurram, Mujahid, Farhan, Sabir, Khalid, and Hassan falling victim to the wave of dacoities, enduring losses of mobile phones, cash, and motorcycles in limits of Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station.

The gravity of the situation further manifested in the targeted attack on citizen Ramzan, who was relieved of Rs 295,000. The suburban areas bore witness to a hostage situation, as four armed dacoits held citizen Ali Ahmed at gunpoint, making off with a significant sum of Rs 96,500. The brazenness of the criminals knows no bounds, with even establishments like the Muslim Pharmacy in Mumtazabad falling victim to their insatiable greed.

Amidst the chaos, the worries of the citizens became apparent, with three citizens sustaining injuries as they valiantly resisted during dacoities.

Meanwhile, the dacoits were allegedly shot dead by citizens during a dacoity bid at city’s busiest area, MDA chowk.

However, the sense of fear and insecurity pervading the city demands urgent action from the authorities. Citizens, namely Saad, Liaqat, Arif, Riaz and some others expressed their profound concern and called upon the government to take immediate and decisive measures to stem the tide of criminality engulfing their communities. They stated that holy month of Ramzan was approaching and it was essential to take foolproof measures for security of the people.

However, the police authorities maintained that steps were being taken. Patrolling has been increased across the city. The authorities stated that nobody would be allowed to deprive people of their precious valuables.