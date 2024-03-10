Rising Incidents Of Dacoities Spark Fear Among Citizens In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In a harrowing week marked by a spate of dacoities, the citizens find themselves gripped by fear and insecurity as criminals run rampant, striking homes and businesses in different corners of Multan city and its suburbs.
The citizens demanded of government to take immediate action by taking steps to stop the un-ending crimes.
The Gulgasht Police Station precinct became a scene of distress for citizen Ali, who fell victim to the fearless actions of criminals. He was deprived of mobile phone and a substantial sum of Rs 54,000.
Mughees and Shoaib similarly found themselves targeted, stripped of their mobile phones and hefty sums totaling Rs 200,000 and Rs 155,000 respectively. Such incidents, once isolated, now appear to form a disturbing pattern of organized crime gripping the city.
In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of Alapa Police Station, the citizen Hamza's home was shattered as six armed dacoits stormed in, plundering gold ornaments and valuables worth Rs 2 million. The sheer audacity displayed by these criminals sends shockwaves through the community, amplifying concerns for safety and security among residents.
Meanwhile, the reach of criminal elements extended to Qadirpur Raan Police limits, where shopkeeper Shoukat fell prey to their nefarious designs, losing a substantial sum of Rs 400,000. Allah Rakha's unfortunate encounter saw him stripped of his motorcycle, in another incident. The onslaught continued unabated, with citizens Khurram, Mujahid, Farhan, Sabir, Khalid, and Hassan falling victim to the wave of dacoities, enduring losses of mobile phones, cash, and motorcycles in limits of Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station.
The gravity of the situation further manifested in the targeted attack on citizen Ramzan, who was relieved of Rs 295,000. The suburban areas bore witness to a hostage situation, as four armed dacoits held citizen Ali Ahmed at gunpoint, making off with a significant sum of Rs 96,500. The brazenness of the criminals knows no bounds, with even establishments like the Muslim Pharmacy in Mumtazabad falling victim to their insatiable greed.
Amidst the chaos, the worries of the citizens became apparent, with three citizens sustaining injuries as they valiantly resisted during dacoities.
Meanwhile, the dacoits were allegedly shot dead by citizens during a dacoity bid at city’s busiest area, MDA chowk.
However, the sense of fear and insecurity pervading the city demands urgent action from the authorities. Citizens, namely Saad, Liaqat, Arif, Riaz and some others expressed their profound concern and called upon the government to take immediate and decisive measures to stem the tide of criminality engulfing their communities. They stated that holy month of Ramzan was approaching and it was essential to take foolproof measures for security of the people.
However, the police authorities maintained that steps were being taken. Patrolling has been increased across the city. The authorities stated that nobody would be allowed to deprive people of their precious valuables.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack11 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to complete demarcation work inside Rakh graveyard in one week21 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead by outlaws, laid to rest40 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested female drug dealer: 16 kg hashish recovered40 minutes ago
-
FATA University hosts historic first ever BS convocation ceremony41 minutes ago
-
E&SE Department changes school timings in Ramadan41 minutes ago
-
CM KP condemns blast in board bazar1 hour ago
-
New DPO holds introductory meetings with religious leaders of Dera1 hour ago
-
Inflation to reach on peak before arrival of Ramazan1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycle blast2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan felicitates President-elect Zardari13 hours ago