Rising Indian state-sanctioned hate crimes, Islamophobia matter of grave concern for Muslim world: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the rising wave of state-sanctioned hate crimes and Islamophobia in India was not only as a threat to the Indian Muslims but was also a matter of grave concern for the Muslim world at large

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the rising wave of state-sanctioned hate crimes and Islamophobia in India was not only as a threat to the Indian Muslims but was also a matter of grave concern for the Muslim world at large.

As part of his diplomatic outreach, the minister addressed letters to the OIC Secretary-General and his counterparts in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to sensitize them to the hate-mongering as part of the RSS-BJP dispensation's anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda, based on the extremist 'Hindutva' ideology.

The foreign minister inter alia highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's systematic campaign to demonize Muslims by holding them responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

He underscored that Indian actions were in contravention of the relevant International Conventions and seriously undermine global efforts for religious harmony during the challenging times.

"It is hoped that the international community will take due cognizance and urge India to reverse this course, which is fraught with risks for the safety and security of India's minorities, particularly Muslims, and for their fundamental rights and freedoms," Qureshi in his letters said.