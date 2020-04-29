UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rising Indian State-sanctioned Hate Crimes, Islamophobia Matter Of Grave Concern For Muslim World: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:01 AM

Rising Indian state-sanctioned hate crimes, Islamophobia matter of grave concern for Muslim world: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the rising wave of state-sanctioned hate crimes and Islamophobia in India was not only as a threat to the Indian Muslims but was also a matter of grave concern for the Muslim world at large

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the rising wave of state-sanctioned hate crimes and Islamophobia in India was not only as a threat to the Indian Muslims but was also a matter of grave concern for the Muslim world at large.

As part of his diplomatic outreach, the minister addressed letters to the OIC Secretary-General and his counterparts in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to sensitize them to the hate-mongering as part of the RSS-BJP dispensation's anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda, based on the extremist 'Hindutva' ideology.

The foreign minister inter alia highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's systematic campaign to demonize Muslims by holding them responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

He underscored that Indian actions were in contravention of the relevant International Conventions and seriously undermine global efforts for religious harmony during the challenging times.

"It is hoped that the international community will take due cognizance and urge India to reverse this course, which is fraught with risks for the safety and security of India's minorities, particularly Muslims, and for their fundamental rights and freedoms," Qureshi in his letters said.

Related Topics

India World Muslim Government Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.