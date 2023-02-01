UrduPoint.com

Rising Inflation Be Controlled To Save Poor People From Its Affects: PPP Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Wednesday said the rising inflation should be controlled immediately as it was affecting the poor people directly

In a statement, he said business activities remained affected due to the deteriorating economic conditions and the Covid-19 epidemic for the past two years, "so concrete steps must be taken to restore the economy".

The failed and wrong policies of the PTI government created havoc and now, after the appreciation of the Dollar, petrol prices have also been increased, he said.

He demanded that a special package should be announced for the poor due to rising inflation.

He said that the wrong policies of Imran Niazi caused irreparable damage to the country, which is affecting the reputation of the PDM government.

