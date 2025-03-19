Open Menu

Rising Lung Cancer Cases Expose Straining Healthcare System In IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Rising lung cancer cases expose straining healthcare system in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a shocking and disturbing development, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has witnessed a dramatic rise in lung cancer cases, with 8,355 new cases reported in 2024 alone.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the past five years, IIOJK has seen a staggering total of 50,551 lung cancer cases, underscoring a growing public health crisis in the territory.

Medical experts attribute this surge to a combination of factors, including escalating air pollution, widespread smoking, various environmental hazards, and sub-standard healthcare facilities.

Doctors have raised alarms, stating that lung cancer has become the most prevalent form of cancer among men in the territory.

The crisis is further compounded by the trend of late-stage diagnoses, as many patients only seek medical attention once symptoms have become severe.

“We are seeing an alarming number of lung cancer cases, mostly in advanced stages. Smoking remains the leading cause, but we cannot ignore the devastating effects of air pollution and occupational hazards,” said Dr. Irfan Ahmad, an oncologist at SKIMS Soura.

He emphasized that early detection programs and lifestyle changes could help reduce mortality rates significantly.

The rising burden of lung cancer comes amid a broader increase in cancer cases across Jammu Kashmir. SKIMS alone has documented over 5,200 new cancer cases this year, adding to the more than 50,000 cases recorded at the institute since 2014.

Cancer cases at SKIMS have steadily risen, with 4,727 reported in 2021, 5,271 in 2022, and 5,108 in 2023. While lung cancer remains the most common among men, experts also point to a significant rise in breast cancer cases among women.

The rising number of lung cancer cases is part of a broader increase in cancer-related illnesses across IIOJK. This trend has placed immense pressure on the territory’s already overburdened healthcare system, which struggles to meet the growing demand for specialized treatment.

Experts also stress the urgent need to improve screening programs, especially in rural areas where access to specialized healthcare remains limited.

However, the availability of cancer medications and the shortage of trained healthcare staff remain major challenges.

The lack of essential cancer treatments and adequate medical resources exacerbates the situation, contributing to the growing public health crisis.

