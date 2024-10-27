Open Menu

Rising Prices, Other Violations In ICT Stir Public Outcry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Rising prices, other violations in ICT stir public outcry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The islooites are suffering arbitrary rates and also compromised on quality of daily use adibles by the hoarders mafia in the Federal Capital.

A citizen namely Sail Hussain resident of the Bari Imam area, while talking to APP complained that in our area every shop keeper have their own rates of daily use edibles like vegetables, fruits, milk and meat.

“In our area, every shop has its own rates,” he said. “A shopkeeper selling milk at Rs 250 per liter claims it’s pure, while others sell at Rs 200, which they say includes water or other substances.” This confusion around “pure” and “impure” goods leaves consumers at the mercy of vendors.

In Aabpara Market, one meat seller defended higher prices by explaining that rents in Aabpara are higher. “We sell fresh meat,” he said, “while others sell older meat or add water to stretch the weight.” Such statements add to public concerns that some sellers exploit customers by marking up prices with claims of superior quality.

To address these issues, the ICT administration has been active in enforcing price control.

In a recent operation, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar Aneeq Anwar conducted raids in a local vegetable market, leading to the arrest of 20 shopkeepers for charging prices above the official rate list. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon, has emphasized the importance of following these rates. “Pay the set prices for urban food items,” he stated, adding that an official rate list is released daily.

Some citizens, caught in the crossfire of these operations, have faced unintended consequences. A family of a laborer, Muhammad Sharafat, reported that he was detained while sitting near a shop during one of these raids.

Talking to APP, his family said he has been in custody for two days, causing them both financial and emotional distress. As the family’s sole breadwinner, his absence has left them struggling.

This ongoing situation highlights both the public’s demand for fair pricing and the challenges in enforcing it.

APP/395

Related Topics

Water Bari Price Superior Market Family Weight

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

21 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan